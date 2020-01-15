Macon soccer player heads to Australia to assist with fires

Put in place with the health department.

The city is asking residents and businesses to boil water until thursday.

According to c-n-n... more than 7 point 3 million acres ... have been burned across australia's six states ... since july.

Today, a macon native packs his bag and heads east to assist in the massive wildfires.

41nbc's jatrissa wooten spoke to him and she has more.

Jatrissa... i spoke to ryan bro-see and he boarded his flight to australia about about hour ago.

Bro-see told me as he embarks on his new journey -- he hopes to make an impact on the people and animals.

"always had a big place in my heart for animals" with millions of animals dead and thousands of homes destroyed -- macon native ryan bro-see will head to the capitol of australia to help.

"i signed a professional contract for soccer over there to play with monaro panthers" that's how bro-see efforts began--his love for soccer.

He says after seeing his friends in australia post videos of the devastation, that fueled him even more.

"that kind of drew me to australia" bro-see and his teammates will assist the country's nature reserve by cutting out trenches to prevent the fire from spreading.

"donations water bottles food" when people in macon who know bro-see best heard he was leaving