5 PM Community Honors Baby Bengert

The father accused in the death of his 3 month old son makes his first court appearance.

2?yea?old jacob bengert is being held without bond in the vanderburgh county jail?

Charged with murder.

Bengert and 3?yea?old chelsea marksberry were arrested after their son?

Kieran was found dead inside their home on east illinois street.

"the details behind this case are absolutely heartbreaking.

The three month old baby was pronounced dead inside that home just four days ago.

" now the child's fathe?

2?

Yea?old jacob benger?

Is facing murder charge?

Following his baby's*gruesome death.

According to the vanderburgh county corone?

The child suffered massive multiple blunt force traum?

The death was ruled a homicide.

Both parents are in jail tonight..... the baby's mothe?

3?

Yea?old chelsea marksberr?

Is being charged with child neglect resulting in the death of her little bo?

Kieran bengert.

Her initial hearing is set for this wednesda?

January 15th.

Marksberry is being held in the vanderburgh county jail on a 20 thousand dollar bond.

Tonight on 44news at 6:00 i will be talking to neighbors as they prepare a candlelight vigil for that baby who tragically lost his life too soon.

Reporting in evansville, jb 44news.

