Nevada marijuana revenue sets a new high

Nevada marijuana revenue sets a new highNevada marijuana revenue sets a new high.
Nevada marijuana revenue sets a new high

SETTING NEW RECORDS....IN NEVADA.OCTOBER NUMBERS...SETTING A NEW HIGH!STATE DEPARTMENT OFTAXATION..... DOES THE MATH.IT SAYS...NEVADA COLLECTED.....A MONTHLY RECORD OF NEARLY -10-MILLION DOLLARS....IN POT TAXES....IN OCTOBER.THAT'S MORE THAN....A MILLION AND A HALF.....COMPARED TO OCTOBER 2018.THESE NUMBERS REPRESENT.....BOTH RECREATIONAL AND MEDICALCANNABIS....TAX REVENUES.NEW TONIGHT!

Australis Capital wins accolades at prestigious High Times Cannabis Cup Nevada

Australis Capital Inc (CSE:AUSA) (OTCMKTS:AUSAF) revealed that its brands Tsunami and GT Flowers have...
Proactive Investors - Published


