Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

This Is A Hospital For Teddy Bears

Video Credit: GeoBeats - Duration: 00:41s - Published < > Embed
This Is A Hospital For Teddy Bears

This Is A Hospital For Teddy Bears

Teddy bears are known to literally get the stuffing loved out of them from time to time, but there’s a place that can help.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Friends Become Super Heroes to Donate Teddy Bears to Children [Video]Friends Become Super Heroes to Donate Teddy Bears to Children

Following a car accident and cancer scare, Dave Watkins decided that he wanted to do his part to give back to those in need.Now, he and his “super” friends dress up like heroes such as Batman,..

Credit: Localish     Duration: 03:33Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.