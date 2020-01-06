Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

American Airlines extends Boeing 737 Max grounding

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:27s - Published < > Embed
American Airlines extends Boeing 737 Max groundingAmerican Airlines extends Boeing 737 Max grounding
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

American Airlines reaches deal with Boeing on MAX losses

NEW YORK: American Airlines on Monday became the latest carrier to reach an agreement with Boeing on...
Bangkok Post - Published Also reported by •SeattlePI.comNewsyReutersbizjournals


American Airlines will share $30 million portion of Boeing settlement with employees, thanks to the drama surrounding the grounded 737 Max (AAL)

American Airlines will share $30 million portion of Boeing settlement with employees, thanks to the drama surrounding the grounded 737 Max (AAL)· American Airlines on Monday said it's reached a deal with Boeing for compensation to make up for...
Business Insider - Published Also reported by •Newsy



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

American Airlines Reaches Settlement With Boeing Over 737 Max [Video]American Airlines Reaches Settlement With Boeing Over 737 Max

The airline reached an agreement with Boeing on compensation for financial damages incurred from the worldwide grounding of the 737 Max jet in 2019.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:26Published

Boeing Will Reimburse American Airlines for the Grounding of 737 Max Jet [Video]Boeing Will Reimburse American Airlines for the Grounding of 737 Max Jet

American Airlines has reached a compensation deal with Boeing and will be reimbursed for the money lost due to the grounding of the 737 Max jets.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:23Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.