Mad Ants Snap Three Game Skid Against Go-Go

To the hardwood...the mad ants are also nearly at the halfway point in their season as well...through 23 games the ants had just a nine and 14 record..

But they had lost three straight...they also were last in the central division..

But only three games seperated them and third place...the ants were back home tonight hosting former notre dame star jerian grant and capital city..

Steph hicks playing in his 200th game for fort wayne tonight....fast forward to the fourth... ants down a pair..

The man himself..

Steph cleans up the c-j wilcox miss... give him the and one..

He finishes with ten..

Ants up one...just a few possessions later... ants down one..

Walt lemon junior..

Didn't miss much tonight..

He did here..

Ben moore all over the board..

He had 17 points..

20 boards..

Ants back up one..

And they'd never trail again... off the inbounds... daxter miles junior... here is your kodak moment... see it again... the poster for two of his 21 off the bench... ants take a five point lead...and they'd salt it away from there... walt lemon junior... i told you he didn't miss much tonight... shots like this a big reason why...later... the beautiful up and under finish... he goes 10 of 18 from the floor... 12 of his game high 25 coming the fourth...and the mad ants snap a three game skid..

They're winners... 113-105 the final... the ants are at long island wednesday..

Tip at 7 p-m..