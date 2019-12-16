Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Mad Ants Snap Three Game Skid Against Go-Go

Video Credit: WFFT - Published < > Embed
Mad Ants Snap Three Game Skid Against Go-GoMad Ants Snap Three Game Skid Against Go-Go
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Mad Ants Snap Three Game Skid Against Go-Go

Walleye.

To the hardwood...the mad ants are also nearly at the halfway point in their season as well...through 23 games the ants had just a nine and 14 record..

But they had lost three straight...they also were last in the central division..

But only three games seperated them and third place...the ants were back home tonight hosting former notre dame star jerian grant and capital city..

Steph hicks playing in his 200th game for fort wayne tonight....fast forward to the fourth... ants down a pair..

The man himself..

Steph cleans up the c-j wilcox miss... give him the and one..

He finishes with ten..

Ants up one...just a few possessions later... ants down one..

Walt lemon junior..

Didn't miss much tonight..

He did here..

Ben moore all over the board..

He had 17 points..

20 boards..

Ants back up one..

And they'd never trail again... off the inbounds... daxter miles junior... here is your kodak moment... see it again... the poster for two of his 21 off the bench... ants take a five point lead...and they'd salt it away from there... walt lemon junior... i told you he didn't miss much tonight... shots like this a big reason why...later... the beautiful up and under finish... he goes 10 of 18 from the floor... 12 of his game high 25 coming the fourth...and the mad ants snap a three game skid..

They're winners... 113-105 the final... the ants are at long island wednesday..

Tip at 7 p-m..




You Might Like


Tweets about this

FOX55FortWayne

WFFT FOX 55 Fort Wayne The Fort Wayne #MadAnts defeated the Capital City Go-Go, 113-105 on Monday night. https://t.co/GouEHDFvBY 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Mad Ants Drop Third Straight Game with Loss to Herd [Video]Mad Ants Drop Third Straight Game with Loss to Herd

Mad Ants Drop Third Straight Game with Loss to Herd

Credit: WFFTPublished

Bitadze Shines in Mad Ants Debut [Video]Bitadze Shines in Mad Ants Debut

Bitadze Shines in Mad Ants Debut

Credit: WFFTPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.