shares ShareTweetSavePostSend EMCC Basketball Sweeps Coahoma CC Division play heating up for mississippi juco basketball...emc c facing coahoma lady lions up big in the second half....beautiful basketball...high low action from topazia hawkins to maddie riley for the easy two...emcc rolling loose ball, coahoma tries to save the backcourt....wes t point's amiya rush with the steal, kicks off the fastbreak...outle t to tamara alexander...coas t to coast for the layup... emcc closing out the second half strong....amiya staples to rush...nice pass, nice finish..... emcc stays perfect in division play, defeating coahoma 79-48 running it back on the men's side.....coahoma and emcc set to square off the opening tip.....tipped right to cornelius holly...holly starts the game in style with a two hand hand flush....but emcc settles in traemond pittman....sizing up the defender....blow by, nice finish at the rim...back and forth ball game early great ball movement by coahoma later in the first half....calvin page nice dish to jordan o'neal...the two hand jam....tigers with the lead but emcc not going anywhere...danny washington to kj riley....hand in the face...doesn't matter....splash the men remain undefeated in divison as well...topping coahoma 69-56





