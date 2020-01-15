Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Supergirl S05E10 The Bottle Episode

Video Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Duration: 01:10s - Published < > Embed
Supergirl S05E10 The Bottle Episode

Supergirl S05E10 The Bottle Episode

Supergirl 5x10 "The Bottle Episode" Season 5 Episode 10 promo Trailer HD - MEAGHAN RATH GUEST STARS – The subsequent complications from the Crisis leave Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) to face a chaotic threat.

Tawnia McKiernan directed the episode with story by Derek Simon and teleplay by Nicki Holcomb & Jen Troy (#510).

Original airdate 1/19/2020.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.