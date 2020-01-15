Supergirl S05E10 The Bottle Episode 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Duration: 01:10s - Published Supergirl S05E10 The Bottle Episode Supergirl 5x10 "The Bottle Episode" Season 5 Episode 10 promo Trailer HD - MEAGHAN RATH GUEST STARS – The subsequent complications from the Crisis leave Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) to face a chaotic threat. Tawnia McKiernan directed the episode with story by Derek Simon and teleplay by Nicki Holcomb & Jen Troy (#510). Original airdate 1/19/2020. 0

