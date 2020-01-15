'Unacceptable': Ocasio-Cortez Reacts To Press Restrictions For Impeachment Trial Coverage 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:45s - Published 'Unacceptable': Ocasio-Cortez Reacts To Press Restrictions For Impeachment Trial Coverage Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez sided with the media for the coverage of the impeachment trial. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this WhistleBlowers RT @MJMusicEars: 'Unacceptable': Ocasio-Cortez Reacts To Press Restrictions For Impeachment Trial Coverage https://t.co/8nfwpaxMbg #Freedom… 2 hours ago MJ musicinyourears 'Unacceptable': Ocasio-Cortez Reacts To Press Restrictions For Impeachment Trial Coverage https://t.co/8nfwpaxMbg… https://t.co/T93tqI3l4t 2 hours ago