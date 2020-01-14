LSU caps perfection with national title

- 2001 miami... 2005 texas... 199- nebraska... and of course the - alabama dynasty... some of the- all-time college- football teams, of my life... - that simply need no - introduction.

- now add 20-19 l-s-u... to the - very top of that list.- monday's 42-25 win over clemson- was an exclamation- point, for the ages... as joe - - - - burrow carried his tigers to a- place reserved... for only the- chosen few.

- the ohio state transfer threw - for five touchdowns...- and accounted for all six of l-- s-u's trips, to the end zone...- handing clemson its first loss- in 89 games... after leading by- double digits.- in the process... the heisman - trophy winner also broke the- all-time single-season f-b-s- record, with 60 touchdown - passes... and 65 total- touchdowns.

- not to mention... it only takes- two hands to count the number o- heisman trophy winners, to win - national title... and go un-- defeated..... all while taking- down the reigning - national champs... in one fell- swoop.- - "they had a great plan coming - in.

I - mean i knew they would.

Brent - venables is the best in the - country at what he- - - - does and he was mixing up the - looks.

I honestly couldn't- figure out where they - were blitzing from all night.

W- just had great play calls, grea- coaching staff.

I mean- this was a long time coming.- this, kind of speechless right- - - - now.

This was fun."

"this team- will be mentioned as one of - the greatest teams in college - football history.

15-0.

One of- the greatest teams in - lsu history, led by some of the- greatest players.

Give them all- the credit.

But that's- for you guys to decide.

We're - national champs.

We're 15-0.- whether or not we're- one of the greatest teams or- not, that doesn't matter to me.- i think we're going to- get to work and we'll go to - class on wednesday and we'll- start working on next - year."- l-s-u also set a record by- taking down seven top 10- teams... in a - single season.-