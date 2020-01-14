1/14/20 SCORES: Clinton girls ice hockey ends in draw against Ithaca

Girls hockey teaon three as they took on h ithaca tonight at the site en home for a battle between the top two teams in section three as they took on ithaca.

Kennedy arena the site - warriors with the chanceo earn share of the leagu lead with a win tonight.

--- no score after one - in the second - clinton with a chance - elana calicchia rips a slapshot from the point - it's gobbled up through traffic by hannah brennan for a nice stop.

--- just over six minutes in - puck the skates of brianna rockwood - stepping up with an absolute rocket is mia lopata and the quinnipiac commit puts clinton on the board.

--- thd period - throw it on net from anywhere kids.

That's what reilly lemberg does and it finds its way in off the skate of hailey millington and the little red pull back even.

--- this one needed overtime - in the extra frame it's abby kurdziolek with the long range snapper and that's kicked aside by brennan to keep things going.

--- at the other end - it's millington coming up with a couple of big stops for the warriors as ithaca had a couple of good chances late... ..h one about as even as you could get.

Neither team could solve the opposing 'tenders more than once so this one ends a 1-1 tie.

Tough night for area boys ice hock teams. mohawk valley falls to syracuse 10-1 on the road while whitesboro is shut out 5-0 by skaneateles at home.

Boys hoops - tight finish between new hartford and r-f-a with the spartans squeaking out a 71-70 win thanks to a late 12-2 run.

Zach filipkoski lead the way with 25 points.

--- v-v-s topped c-v-a 67- 52.

On the girls side - new hartford beat r-f-a there as well 74-56.

Kaia henderson dropped 37 for the