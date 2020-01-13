Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. New Jersey Devils - Game Highlights

Video Credit: NHL - Duration: 02:40s - Published < > Embed
Toronto Maple Leafs vs. New Jersey Devils - Game Highlights

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. New Jersey Devils - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from Toronto Maple Leafs vs.

New Jersey Devils, 01/14/2020
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Matthews’ hat trick lifts Leafs past Devils 7-4

TORONTO (AP) — Auston Matthews had his first hat trick since scoring four times in his NHL debut...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •FOX SportsCBC.ca


Toronto hosts New Jersey after Marner's 2-goal game

Toronto hosts the New Jersey Devils after Mitchell Marner scored two goals in the Maple Leafs' 8-4...
FOX Sports - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

DaveAMcCarthy

Dave McCarthy Matthews has 🎩 trick, Sandin impresses for #LeafsForever in win v #NJDevils "The biggest thing about Sandin's game… https://t.co/Z3lLsNpAeC 4 minutes ago

cappertek

CapperTek NHL Game Recap: New Jersey Devils (4) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (7) - 1/14/2020 - READ HERE: https://t.co/jYdQ1NcovP 30 minutes ago

CBSNewYork

CBS New York Auston Matthews had his first hat trick since scoring four times in his NHL debut and the Maple Leafs beat the Devi… https://t.co/UvW44Usivj 33 minutes ago

canadarefugee

Canadian Refugees Matthews' 2nd career hat trick propels Leafs past Devils in high-scoring affair https://t.co/hG9c8ogCA4 48 minutes ago

DanG29121

DanG2912 🇨🇦 RT @TSN_Sports: Matthew's hat trick propels Maple Leafs past Devils. MORE: https://t.co/qdU3NPnjhU https://t.co/M4rFXsXKhB 1 hour ago

thenhltracker

The NHL Tracker NHL SCORE: New Jersey Devils 4-7 Toronto Maple Leafs #LeafsForever https://t.co/L1Vf86oJaN 1 hour ago

Kingshark49

Darryl Martin RT @KingsharkSports: NHL: Toronto 7 New Jersey 4 (F) TOR 25-16-6 56 pts; NJD 17-22-7 41 pts ... https://t.co/ow2JRrdbSq 1 hour ago

cbcDougDirks

Doug Dirks Austin Matthews' 2nd career hat trick propels Toronto Maple #Leafs past New Jersey #Devils in high-scoring affair |… https://t.co/6weIvOm21U 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

New Jersey Devils end Tampa Bay Lightning's team record tying 10-game win streak [Video]New Jersey Devils end Tampa Bay Lightning's team record tying 10-game win streak

The New Jersey Devils are starting to play their best hockey of the season and it cost the Tampa Bay Lightning their franchise-record tying 10-game winning streak. The improved play wasn’t enough to..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:58Published

New Jersey Devils end Tampa Bay Lightning's team record tying 10-game win streak [Video]New Jersey Devils end Tampa Bay Lightning's team record tying 10-game win streak

The New Jersey Devils are starting to play their best hockey of the season and it cost the Tampa Bay Lightning their franchise-record tying 10-game winning streak. The improved play wasn’t enough to..

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 00:57Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.