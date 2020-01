Witness gives his perspective on hit-and-run

CAMERA... AND A TROOPER IN THERIGHT PLACE TO HELP SAVE THEWOMAN RUN OVER BY THE VERY CARSHE GOT OUT OF!

DASH CAM VIDEOSHOWS THE DRIVER TOOK OFF.TONIGHT WPTV NEWSCHANNEL 5'STODD WILSON SPOKE TO A WITNESS- WHO FRANTICALLY CALLED9-1-1.

TODD...CRIST JARRETT TOLD ME ... HEWAS IN DIABELIEF AS HE WASWATCHING WHAT WAS UNFOLDING INFRONT OF HIM.

HE SAYS IT WASLIKE A SLOW MOTION MOVIE.<< (SOT 9:12:20) 5 secTodd:How did it unfold?

Crist:Basically the exactperspective you saw from thedash is what I saw.

NATS:(TRACK) JARRETT SAYS, HE WASLITTERALLY RIGHT BEHIND ASTATE TROOPER JUST WAITING ATTHE LIGHT.

(SOT9:12:30) 12 secI see a car door swing openand I see a woman likeobviously terrified.

Just getout of her car waiving.

NATS:(TRACK) DASH CAM VIDEO FROM AFLORIDA HIGHWAY PATROL CARSHOWS TROOPER JENNIFER WHITELEAVING A GAS STATION WHEN SHESAW THIS WOMAN LEAVE A BLACKCAR AND RUN ACROSS THE STREET.THE VIDEO SHOWS...AS SHESTARTED TO DRIVE TOWARDS THEWOMAN, THE CAR CUT ACROSSTRAFFIC AND RAN OVER HER.(SOT9:13:47) 13 sec After hehit her I was shocked in thecar and then when I heard theengine rev up I startedscreaming in my car no, no,no.

I didn't whether he knewshe was underneath the car.NATS: (TRACK) TROOPER WHITERAN OVER TO HELP THE WOMAN.YOU CAN SEE THE WOMAN WAS ABLETO SIT UP A FEW MINUTES LATER.FHP THINKS THIS WAS A DOMESTICDISPUTE.

WITNESSES LIKE JARETTCALLED 911.

NATS: (TRACK) THETROOPER GOT THE TAG NUMBER ANDA GOOD DESCRIPTION OF THE CAR.INVESTIGATORS CAUGHT UP WITHWILLIAM PANTELEON INTENNESSEE.

JARETT SAYS, SEEINGA WOMAN RUN OVER HAS BEENTOUGH (SOT.

9:14:44) As soonas it happened I went home andbasically shut down for theday.

And, I haven't been ableto get it out of my head.