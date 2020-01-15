Global  

Blake Coleman and Auston Matthews net hattys

Blake Coleman and Auston Matthews net hattys

Blake Coleman and Auston Matthews net hattys

Blake Coleman recorded his 1st career hat trick, and Auston Matthews responded with the 2nd of his career shortly after at Scotiabank Arena
