Central Catholic upends West Lafayette on senior night

Basketball program this evening..

And what better way to celebrate senior night against cross-town rival west lafayette... an interesting storyline in this game..

West lafayette sophomore kendall devault's dad is central catholihead coach craig devault..

A house divided this evening..

This was a good one..

R-d-p trailed by as many as 12 in the first half..

Christina shi narrows the gap to four before the break with that three ball..

And this was close all the way down the stretch..

Third quarter action..

Great ball movement by the knights..

Caroline lutz the baseline drive for two..

She had a game-high 21 points..

Central catholic is up 8..

But west side goes on a big run..

Early in the fourth quarter..

Alaina omonode..

We're tied at 45..

Devault imploring his team to counter with a run of its own..

And the knights do so..

Karsyn cherry drives and finishes..

That gives c-c a 3 point advantage..

And the knights connect on their free throws when it matters most..

Central catholic tops west lafayette..

57-50 the final..

In boys action..

Avery beaver and class 4-a no.

4 lafayette jeff hosting kankakee valley..

First quarter..

Braxton barnhizer..

The senior finished with a game-high 20.

Second frame..

It's barnhizer's younger brother brooks drilling a three- ball of his own.

The bronchos up 27-14.

This fan efficient with her time..

Jeff efficient with its offense.

A little later in the stanza..

It's beaver knocking it down from behind the arc..

He chipped in 15..

The bronchos finished 12-31 from three..

That's 39 percent..

Brooks barnhizer right on cue.

Lafayette jeff improves to 13-1 with an 86-61 victory over kankakee valley.

Back to girls basketball ..

Mccutcheon routed by zionsville 51-20.

The mavs are no9-10 on the season..

Amie anthrop and clinton prairie keep winning..

The 14-2 gophers beat north white 41-34..

C-p had won 10 straight games!

Sticking with