Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Yes! Pics - 1/14/20

Video Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan - Duration: 00:35s - Published < > Embed
Yes! Pics - 1/14/20Here are the viewer photos that made the air Tuesday night.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Yes! Pics - 1/14/20

LET'S TAKE A LOOK AT TONIGHT'SYES PICS.KATHY CRAWFORD SENT US THISPICTURE OF HER POINSETTIA...WITH A SNOWMAN IN IT.THEN WE HAVE THIS SHOT FROMCOURTNEY STARNES... OF SADIE THEBABY... GIVING SANDYTHE PUPPY SOME HUGS.AND FINALLY... ERIKICA FRITZSENT IN THIS PICTURE OF EIGHTMONTH OLD JENSONJAMES... WISHING US ALL A HAPPYNEW YEAR.IF YOU HAVE A PICTURE YOU'D LIKETO SHARE, SEND US AN EMAIL TOYES PICS AT FOX 47



Recent related news from verified sources

Younger's Molly Bernard & Girlfriend Hannah Lieberman Are Engaged!

Molly Bernard and Hannah Lieberman are engaged! The 31-year-old Younger star and her girlfriend...
Just Jared - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

serenerants

Babydoll RT @SlZEKlNK: not to be nsfw during soft hours but taking polaroid pics of ur partner during***? keeping them in a special place just for… 58 seconds ago

joehall

Joe Hall 🦡 @myheadisarocket yes I put Italian on after the pics were taken. 4 minutes ago

zlovesday6

Z will stay @pjmseoulights YES IKR MY FAV SET OF SKZ PICS 8 minutes ago

julie07217

Julie K RT @julie07217: @Whoyagottatweet Yes, I have several pics from this fall, & yrs before https://t.co/t07f6FrQyL 12 minutes ago

race_addict

Kevin Heistermann More pics from Shenandoah National Park. And yes, I'll try to get back to posting here again. 🙂 📷 : #canonae1 🎞️ :… https://t.co/KRzpHSmVAL 13 minutes ago

julie07217

Julie K @Whoyagottatweet Yes, I have several pics from this fall, & yrs before https://t.co/t07f6FrQyL 14 minutes ago

mariiielllaaa

ughmariella yes airpods disconnect on the subway during rush hour while listening to @callherdaddy ..... everyone heard sofia s… https://t.co/j5Btg1QUbT 18 minutes ago

sarah_giddings1

Sarah Giddings, NBCT @NoviAcademics Yes...argh I hate those pics every year! #miched 24 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Yes! Pics - 1/13/20 [Video]Yes! Pics - 1/13/20

Here are the viewer photos that made the air Monday night.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:35Published

Yes! Pics - 1/10/20 [Video]Yes! Pics - 1/10/20

Here are the viewer photos that made the air Friday night.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:33Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.