Yes! Pics - 1/14/20
Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan
Here are the viewer photos that made the air Tuesday night.

Yes! Pics - 1/14/20 LET'S TAKE A LOOK AT TONIGHT'SYES PICS.KATHY CRAWFORD SENT US THISPICTURE OF HER POINSETTIA...WITH A SNOWMAN IN IT.THEN WE HAVE THIS SHOT FROMCOURTNEY STARNES... OF SADIE THEBABY... GIVING SANDYTHE PUPPY SOME HUGS.AND FINALLY... ERIKICA FRITZSENT IN THIS PICTURE OF EIGHTMONTH OLD JENSONJAMES... WISHING US ALL A HAPPYNEW YEAR.IF YOU HAVE A PICTURE YOU'D LIKETO SHARE, SEND US AN EMAIL TOYES PICS AT FOX 47





