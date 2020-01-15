President Trump ramps up re-election campaign during Milwaukee rally 8 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 01:34s - Published President Trump ramps up re-election campaign during Milwaukee rally Wisconsin is officially on President Trump's 2020 radar with Tuesday night's campaign rally in Milwaukee just a few blocks from where Democrats will convene this summer to make their case for the White House.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this