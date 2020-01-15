Global  

President Trump ramps up re-election campaign during Milwaukee rally

Wisconsin is officially on President Trump's 2020 radar with Tuesday night's campaign rally in Milwaukee just a few blocks from where Democrats will convene this summer to make their case for the White House.
President Donald Trump touts economic record at downtown Milwaukee campaign rally

President Donald Trump touted his economic and foreign policy record and belittled potential...
bizjournals - Published Also reported by •Mediaite


AP FACT CHECK: Claims from Trump rally

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump held a campaign rally Tuesday night in Milwaukee as six...
Seattle Times - Published


Charles Benson talks one-on-one with Jared Kushner [Video]Charles Benson talks one-on-one with Jared Kushner

Before President Trump's rally, the president's son-in-law and Senior Presidential Advisor Jared Kushner was in Milwaukee's Central City for a roundtable discussion on criminal justice reform.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 04:38Published

Streets reopen after President Trump rally, Bucks game [Video]Streets reopen after President Trump rally, Bucks game

Between the president's rally and the Bucks game, we faced the potential for some serious gridlock downtown tonight. The streets just reopened.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:13Published

