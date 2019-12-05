Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Audi e-tron review: Trading range for reliability and luxury

Video Credit: Engadget Review [Engadget AOL] - Duration: 08:13s - Published < > Embed
Audi e-tron review: Trading range for reliability and luxury

Audi e-tron review: Trading range for reliability and luxury

Audi's e-tron is a car we have no covered several times.

But despite previews and test drives, this is our first change to get one of these cars for an extended period of time, and our reporter Roberto Baldwin drove the an e-tron from LA to Las Vegas for CES, and then used the car during his week at the conference.

One of the big concerns around the e-tron has been its range, especially compared to Tesla, so considering a road trip and week of use, how does Audi stack up to the competition?
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AudiFansclub

Audi Fansclub Audi e-tron review: Trading range for reliability and luxury - Yahoo News https://t.co/oDqtcPpxf7 7 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Audi e-tron Sportback night driving in Los Angeles [Video]Audi e-tron Sportback night driving in Los Angeles

"The future is electric" - Audi is staying consistently true to its strategic alignment by presenting the second model in its e-tron product line. The Audi e-tron Sportback is a dynamic SUV coupé..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 03:31Published

Audi e-tron Sportback Digital Matrix LED functions [Video]Audi e-tron Sportback Digital Matrix LED functions

"The future is electric" - Audi is staying consistently true to its strategic alignment by presenting the second model in its e-tron product line. The Audi e-tron Sportback is a dynamic SUV coupé..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:47Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.