Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Burger King offers Prince Harry a job

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:07s - Published < > Embed
Burger King offers Prince Harry a job

Burger King offers Prince Harry a job

Burger King has offered Prince Harry a job following news he and his wife Meghan were planning to become "financially independent."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Meghan Markle’s New Disney Gig [Video]Meghan Markle’s New Disney Gig

Prince Harry may have helped Meghan Markle sign a voiceover deal with Disney.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:09Published

Prince Harry reportedly pitched Duchess of Sussex's voiceover skills to Disney boss [Video]Prince Harry reportedly pitched Duchess of Sussex's voiceover skills to Disney boss

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has her husband Prince Harry to thank for her new voiceover deal at Disney after he appeared to propose the idea to company CEO Bob Iger.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.