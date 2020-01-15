#ICYMI - Forsberg's lacrosse goal 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: NHL - Duration: 02:44s - Published #ICYMI - Forsberg's lacrosse goal Get caught up on the best action from around the League on 1/14 - in case you missed it 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Terry Quillen RT @PaulSkrbina: ICYMI: Predators' Filip Forsberg becomes second NHL player to score lacrosse goal. https://t.co/L1zCBO9WDx 3 hours ago Paul Skrbina ICYMI: Predators' Filip Forsberg becomes second NHL player to score lacrosse goal. https://t.co/L1zCBO9WDx 3 hours ago

Recent related videos from verified sources Flip Forsberg's unbelievable goal Filip Forsberg takes the puck behind the net, lifts it on to his stick and wraps it into the top shelf for the nifty lacrosse-style goal Credit: NHL Duration: 01:12Published 2 hours ago