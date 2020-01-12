Global  

Edmonton Oilers vs. Nashville Predators - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from Edmonton Oilers vs.

Nashville Predators, 01/14/2020
Draisaitl’s 3-point game lifts Oilers past Predators 4-2

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Leon Draisaitl had two goals and an assist and the Edmonton Oilers beat...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •FOX Sports



SKapoor85

Shaan Kapoor Another great #Game to watch. @cmcdavid97, #Draisaitl get three points each to lead @EdmontonOilers past @PredsNHL… https://t.co/M3GUcipwlr 23 minutes ago

cappertek

CapperTek NHL Game Recap: Nashville Predators (2) vs. Edmonton Oilers (4) - 1/14/2020 - READ HERE: https://t.co/z4lfGN21GJ 26 minutes ago

CBCEdmonton

CBC Edmonton Oilers fend off Forsberg's lacrosse goal to fly past Predators https://t.co/xRzTvCzajV https://t.co/VfR5MsAewS 31 minutes ago

kylecouture19

Kyle Couture RT @Sportsnet: Leon Draisaitl had two goals and an assist as the @EdmontonOilers emerged with a 4-2 victory over the @PredsNHL on Tuesday.… 33 minutes ago

twosheeep1

twosheeep Game Recap 48.0: Edmonton Oilers vs Nashville Predators (1/14/2020) - Oilers Nation - https://t.co/XXBvRPgoeX 35 minutes ago

polasbori

Mehedi Hasan Oilers fend off Forsberg's lacrosse goal to fly past Predators https://t.co/HTi1Apv1Y9 https://t.co/bEmaYqDtHo 48 minutes ago

TSN_Sports

TSN McDavid, Draisaitl get three points each to lead Oilers past Predators. MORE: https://t.co/zXIONfb0HM https://t.co/xUZ1eLxOMx 48 minutes ago

PredatorsNHLFan

Nashville Predators Nashville Predators 2, Edmonton Oilers 4 Recap: Lacrosse with a loss https://t.co/EWLCalat0W https://t.co/6vBJGKS75b 57 minutes ago


