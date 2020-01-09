Attorney Michael Avenatti Arrested By IRS Agents For Allegedly Violating Pre-Trial Release Terms 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 00:28s - Published Attorney Michael Avenatti Arrested By IRS Agents For Allegedly Violating Pre-Trial Release Terms Attorney Michael Avenatti, who formerly represented porn star Stormy Daniels, has been arrested by IRS agents following a state bar hearing for allegedly violating terms of his pre-trial release.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like