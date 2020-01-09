Global  

Attorney Michael Avenatti Arrested By IRS Agents For Allegedly Violating Pre-Trial Release Terms

Attorney Michael Avenatti Arrested By IRS Agents For Allegedly Violating Pre-Trial Release Terms

Attorney Michael Avenatti Arrested By IRS Agents For Allegedly Violating Pre-Trial Release Terms

Attorney Michael Avenatti, who formerly represented porn star Stormy Daniels, has been arrested by IRS agents following a state bar hearing for allegedly violating terms of his pre-trial release.
Recent related videos from verified sources

Avenatti Ordered To Face Fraud Charges [Video]Avenatti Ordered To Face Fraud Charges

More bad news for disgraced attorney Michael Avenatti. A U.S. judge rejected his bid to dismiss a criminal charge that he defrauded a client. The client said he knew about improper payments that Nike..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published

