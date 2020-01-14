Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Deputy Killed After Helping Couple Cross Valley Village Road Remembered

Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 02:23s - Published < > Embed
Deputy Killed After Helping Couple Cross Valley Village Road Remembered

Deputy Killed After Helping Couple Cross Valley Village Road Remembered

A vigil was held Tuesday night for Los Angeles County Sheriff's Detective Amber Joy Leist who was struck and killed by a vehicle Sunday morning in Valley Village while helping a woman who had fallen in the street.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

lapunjabiradio

Punjabi Radio Los Angeles Vigil Being Held in Honor of Deputy Struck by Car and Killed After Helping Elderly Woman A candlelight vigil was s… https://t.co/lHrvQO8cmL 1 hour ago

alaturkanews

Alaturka News Vigil Held For Sheriff’s Deputy Killed In Valley Village After Helping Pedestrian https://t.co/EpVvDS1Q2b https://t.co/0OCR1Au0Hk 4 hours ago

ToBeSafeNSound

(((Chana הנא))) Father Speaks After Deputy Killed Helping Elderly Woman https://t.co/Tw0O1uQ7gX 4 hours ago

ToBeSafeNSound

(((Chana הנא))) Vigil Being Held in Honor of Deputy Struck by Car and Killed After Helping Elderly Woman https://t.co/I4ghqcmjXn 4 hours ago

StewartTVNews

Charles Stewart RT @MaddieCBSLA: A vigil has begun in Valley Village for Los Angeles County Sheriff's Detective Amber Joy Leist who was struck by a vehicle… 4 hours ago

MaddieCBSLA

Maddie Spear A vigil has begun in Valley Village for Los Angeles County Sheriff's Detective Amber Joy Leist who was struck by a… https://t.co/5ZdYVMfiOK 4 hours ago

derlesu

Derlesu 🙏 RT @CBSLA: A vigil has begun in Valley Village for Los Angeles County Sheriff's Detective Amber Joy Leist who was struck by a vehicle Sunda… 4 hours ago

CBSLA

CBS Los Angeles A vigil has begun in Valley Village for Los Angeles County Sheriff's Detective Amber Joy Leist who was struck by a… https://t.co/chWjiLkCwR 4 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Good Deed, Sacrifice By Fallen Deputy Honored From Coast To Coast [Video]Good Deed, Sacrifice By Fallen Deputy Honored From Coast To Coast

The couple who Detective Amber Leist helped calls her tragic death unfair, while a boy in Florida will run in her honor tonight. Joy Benedict reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:09Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.