Deputy Killed After Helping Couple Cross Valley Village Road Remembered

A vigil was held Tuesday night for Los Angeles County Sheriff's Detective Amber Joy Leist who was struck and killed by a vehicle Sunday morning in Valley Village while helping a woman who had fallen in the street.



Tweets about this Punjabi Radio Los Angeles Vigil Being Held in Honor of Deputy Struck by Car and Killed After Helping Elderly Woman A candlelight vigil was s… https://t.co/lHrvQO8cmL 1 hour ago Alaturka News Vigil Held For Sheriff’s Deputy Killed In Valley Village After Helping Pedestrian https://t.co/EpVvDS1Q2b https://t.co/0OCR1Au0Hk 4 hours ago (((Chana הנא))) Father Speaks After Deputy Killed Helping Elderly Woman https://t.co/Tw0O1uQ7gX 4 hours ago (((Chana הנא))) Vigil Being Held in Honor of Deputy Struck by Car and Killed After Helping Elderly Woman https://t.co/I4ghqcmjXn 4 hours ago Charles Stewart RT @MaddieCBSLA: A vigil has begun in Valley Village for Los Angeles County Sheriff's Detective Amber Joy Leist who was struck by a vehicle… 4 hours ago Maddie Spear A vigil has begun in Valley Village for Los Angeles County Sheriff's Detective Amber Joy Leist who was struck by a… https://t.co/5ZdYVMfiOK 4 hours ago Derlesu 🙏 RT @CBSLA: A vigil has begun in Valley Village for Los Angeles County Sheriff's Detective Amber Joy Leist who was struck by a vehicle Sunda… 4 hours ago CBS Los Angeles A vigil has begun in Valley Village for Los Angeles County Sheriff's Detective Amber Joy Leist who was struck by a… https://t.co/chWjiLkCwR 4 hours ago