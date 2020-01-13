Global  

Trump sides with Sanders in tiff with Warren

U.S. president Donald Trump weighed in to the row between Democratic presidential contender Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren on Tuesday (January 14).
The two progressive U.S. senators, Warren and Sanders have hit heads in their nomination campaign trail.

Tensions rose again after a CNN report revealed details of a meeting where Sanders told Warren he didn't believe a woman could beat Trump.

Warren confirmed the report and said in a statement on Monday "I thought a woman could win; he disagreed." Trump backed Sanders at his rally, saying he did not believe Sanders would suggest a woman could not win the 2020 election.

"But Bernie said - according to her Bernie said - and I don't believe that Bernie said this cause I don't know him.

I don't particularly like him.

He's a nasty guy.

But I don't believe he said it.

It's not his deal."



