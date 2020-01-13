Trump sides with Sanders in tiff with Warren

The two progressive U.S. senators, Warren and Sanders have hit heads in their nomination campaign trail.

Tensions rose again after a CNN report revealed details of a meeting where Sanders told Warren he didn't believe a woman could beat Trump.

Warren confirmed the report and said in a statement on Monday "I thought a woman could win; he disagreed." Trump backed Sanders at his rally, saying he did not believe Sanders would suggest a woman could not win the 2020 election.

"But Bernie said - according to her Bernie said - and I don't believe that Bernie said this cause I don't know him.

I don't particularly like him.

He's a nasty guy.

But I don't believe he said it.

It's not his deal."