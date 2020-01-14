Global  

Saif Ali Khan Alaya Furniturewala STYLISH Entry At Ole Ole Song Launch | Jawaani Jaaneman

Saif Ali Khan Alaya Furniturewala STYLISH Entry At Ole Ole Song Launch | Jawaani Jaaneman

Saif Ali Khan Alaya Furniturewala STYLISH Entry At Ole Ole Song Launch | Jawaani Jaaneman

#SaifAliKhan #AlayaFurniturewala make a stylish entry at the song launch of OLE OLE from the film #JawaaniJaaneman in Mumbai today.
Saif - Alaya F 'Jawaani Jaaneman' song launch

Saif Ali Khan's 'Jawaani Jaaneman' has been the talk of the town since the announcement. The trailer...
IndiaTimes - Published


AkashAgrawalA1

Akash Agrawal A RT @filmfare: Photos: #SaifAliKhan and #AlayaFurniturewala at the release of the song #GallanKardi from #JawaaniJaaneman. https://t.co/R… 6 days ago

loddy001

Loddie bigilee💥✨ RT @filmfare: #SaifAliKhan and #AlayaFurniturewala at the launch of #GallanKardi from #JawaaniJaaneman. https://t.co/RJNurCxWVF 6 days ago

FansnStars

FansnStars↩ Saif Ali Khan and Alaya Furniturewala at the launch of the song Gallan Kardi https://t.co/gYcxQo0RL4 https://t.co/IfzOFVu0Jb 6 days ago

filmfare

Filmfare Photos: #SaifAliKhan and #AlayaFurniturewala at the release of the song #GallanKardi from #JawaaniJaaneman. https://t.co/RJNurCPykf 6 days ago


Saif, Alaya's starrer 'Jawaani Jaaneman' new poster out now [Video]Saif, Alaya's starrer "Jawaani Jaaneman" new poster out now

The new poster of the rom-com "Jawaani Jaaneman" depicts a quirky relationship that actors Saif Ali Khan and his co-star Alaya F. promise to share in the film. #JawaaniJaaneman #AlayaFurniturewala

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:04Published

Love Aaj Kal: Sara Ali Khan open up on comparison with Deepika Padukone [Video]Love Aaj Kal: Sara Ali Khan open up on comparison with Deepika Padukone

Actress Sara Ali Khan made it clear at the trailer launch of the film "Love Aaj Kal" is not a sequel of Saif and Deepika starrer "Love Aaj Kal".

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:34Published

