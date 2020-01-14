Saif Ali Khan Alaya Furniturewala STYLISH Entry At Ole Ole Song Launch | Jawaani Jaaneman

#SaifAliKhan #AlayaFurniturewala make a stylish entry at the song launch of OLE OLE from the film #JawaaniJaaneman in Mumbai today.

Saif Ali Khan's 'Jawaani Jaaneman' has been the talk of the town since the announcement. The trailer...

Filmfare Photos: #SaifAliKhan and #AlayaFurniturewala at the release of the song #GallanKardi from #JawaaniJaaneman . https://t.co/RJNurCPykf 6 days ago

FansnStars↩ Saif Ali Khan and Alaya Furniturewala at the launch of the song Gallan Kardi https://t.co/gYcxQo0RL4 https://t.co/IfzOFVu0Jb 6 days ago