Iran announces first arrests in downing of Ukrainian airliner 36 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 03:31s - Published Iran announces first arrests in downing of Ukrainian airliner Iran's president calls for a special court to investigate crash and for all those responsible to be 'punished'.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this 🇬🇧😂🏴God®🇲🇳Khuda™️😂Bhagwan©️😡👍☀️🇧🇹😒🗺📌 RT @AJEnglish: “It was a very painful and unforgivable error.” Iran's President Rouhani has spoken out about the “unintentional” downing o… 3 minutes ago M, Josiah Anderson Iran announces first arrests in downing of Ukrainian airliner @AJENews https://t.co/O94UAX09LC 39 minutes ago Cornelio Adams Sr. RT @DetroitLove88: Iran's president calls for a special court to investigate crash and for all those responsible to be "punished." Iran an… 3 hours ago Ivana10111 RT @radisson52: Iran announces first arrests over downing of Ukrainian passenger plane - National | https://t.co/xENxRrGLj4 ; Iran 🇮🇷 is se… 3 hours ago Heart of Asia Post Iran announces first arrests in downing of Ukrainian airliner https://t.co/JD9QmBzm2B https://t.co/7aB0uLGGLd 3 hours ago