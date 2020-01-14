Global  

Iran announces first arrests in downing of Ukrainian airliner

Iran's president calls for a special court to investigate crash and for all those responsible to be 'punished'.
Recent related news from verified sources

News24.com | Ukraine plane crash: Iran makes first arrests over airliner downing

Iran on Tuesday announced its first arrests over the shooting down of a Ukrainian airliner in Tehran...
News24 - Published

Trudeau, Ukraine's Zelensky discuss crash punishment as Iran announces arrests

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky says he and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have discussed the...
CP24 - Published


GodKhudaBhagwan

🇬🇧😂🏴God®🇲🇳Khuda™️😂Bhagwan©️😡👍☀️🇧🇹😒🗺📌 RT @AJEnglish: “It was a very painful and unforgivable error.” Iran's President Rouhani has spoken out about the “unintentional” downing o… 3 minutes ago

Conceptengager

M, Josiah Anderson Iran announces first arrests in downing of Ukrainian airliner @AJENews https://t.co/O94UAX09LC 39 minutes ago

cornelioadams

Cornelio Adams Sr. RT @DetroitLove88: Iran's president calls for a special court to investigate crash and for all those responsible to be "punished." Iran an… 3 hours ago

Ivana11117

Ivana10111 RT @radisson52: Iran announces first arrests over downing of Ukrainian passenger plane - National | https://t.co/xENxRrGLj4 ; Iran 🇮🇷 is se… 3 hours ago

heartofasiapost

Heart of Asia Post Iran announces first arrests in downing of Ukrainian airliner https://t.co/JD9QmBzm2B https://t.co/7aB0uLGGLd 3 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Iran makes first arrests over plane disaster [Video]Iran makes first arrests over plane disaster

Iran said on Tuesday it had arrested an undisclosed number of suspects accused of playing a role in the shooting down of a Ukrainian passenger place last week. Adam Reed reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:32Published

Eye on the Day Tuesday, January 14, 2020 [Video]Eye on the Day Tuesday, January 14, 2020

EYE ON THE DAY: Iran has made arrests for those responsible for the downing of a Ukrainian plane, democrats take the debate stage and it's the smallest lineup to date, and the Oscars lack diversity.....

Credit: CBS 62 Detroit     Duration: 01:17Published

