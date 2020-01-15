Coast Guard rescues 3 fishermen near Coos Bay

Is kezi 9 news... breaking news.

We begin tonight with some breaking news... three fishermen have been found alive after their boast capsized outside of coos bay.

The united state coast guard confirmed a short time ago they rescued the men.

Thank you for joining us, i'm chynna greene.

Kezi nine news reporter connor mccarthy is live here in the studio with more details-- connor.

Chynna--the u-s coast confirmed to k-e-z-i that they rescued three fishermen in a capsized boat shortl before 9 this evening with help from the north bay and hauser fire departments.

The coast guard says all three men are alive and uninjured.

Take a look at this video.

You can see the fishing boat washed up on the north jetty in coos bay.

Rescuers cut into the hull of the boat and minutes later three men begin to emerge and climb up the rocks to safety.

The three men were trapped in the boat since 5:30 this evening and the coast guard says they did not have any injuries.

The coast guard believes a large wave tipped the boat over as the vessel was near the bay's entrance.

Chynna-- the coast guard say waves at the coast have been as tall as 14 feet because of w recent storms and it can be dangerous for boats.

Chynna-- the coast guard say waves at the coast have been as tall as 14 feet because of w recent storms and it can be dangerous for boats.

Reporting live in the studio connor mccarthy kezi nine news.