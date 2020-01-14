49ers-Packers NFC Championship Likely To Help South Bay Businesses Score 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:16s - Published 49ers-Packers NFC Championship Likely To Help South Bay Businesses Score The San Francisco 49ers announced Tuesday that the NFC Championship game against the Green Bay Packers this Sunday has been sold out and that the team is on pace to set a new attendance record for a home game. Maria Medina reports. (1-14-2020)

