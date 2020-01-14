Global  

49ers-Packers NFC Championship Likely To Help South Bay Businesses Score

49ers-Packers NFC Championship Likely To Help South Bay Businesses Score

49ers-Packers NFC Championship Likely To Help South Bay Businesses Score

The San Francisco 49ers announced Tuesday that the NFC Championship game against the Green Bay Packers this Sunday has been sold out and that the team is on pace to set a new attendance record for a home game.

Maria Medina reports.

(1-14-2020)
