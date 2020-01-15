Global  

The new Opel Insignia Sports Tourer Design

Video Credit: AutoMotions - Duration: 02:26s - Published < > Embed
The all-new Opel Insignia Sports Tourer is in extremely good shape.

It follows the sporty example set by a large coupé, is uncompromisingly spacious and offers exemplary safety just like a true flagship should.

The second generation Insignia impresses with its breathtaking lines, a trunk volume that has been increased to 1,640 liters - over 100 liters more than the outgoing model - and high-tech solutions ranging from the trendsetting Opel IntelliLux LED matrix headlights and ultra-modern driver assistance systems to the cool head-up display.

In addition, the Insignia comes with Opel-typical first-class connectivity with smartphone integration which now offers a new Opel OnStar feature - the Personal Assistant which allows Insignia occupants to book hotel rooms and search for parking via an OnStar Advisor.

The new flagship is also the first car made in Rüsselsheim available with an eight-speed automatic transmission, a 360° camera and intelligent all-wheel drive with torque vectoring.
