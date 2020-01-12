Global  

McConnell sees Senate impeachment trial starting in days

McConnell sees Senate impeachment trial starting in days

McConnell sees Senate impeachment trial starting in days

The impeachment trial of President Donald Trump is likely to begin in earnest next week after preliminary steps in the Senate in coming days, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday.

Zachary Goelman reports.
