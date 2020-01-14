Warren vows to wipe out student loan debt 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:43s - Published Warren vows to wipe out student loan debt Democrat Elizabeth Warren outlined on Tuesday how, if elected to the White House, she would on the first day of her presidency cancel federal student loan debt of up to $50,000 dollars by using the Department of Education's pre-existing authority. Colette Luke has more

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this