Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Warren vows to wipe out student loan debt

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:43s - Published < > Embed
Warren vows to wipe out student loan debt

Warren vows to wipe out student loan debt

Democrat Elizabeth Warren outlined on Tuesday how, if elected to the White House, she would on the first day of her presidency cancel federal student loan debt of up to $50,000 dollars by using the Department of Education&apos;s pre-existing authority.

Colette Luke has more
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Warren promises to cancel student loan debt using executive powers

Warren has long pushed the Education Department to more expansively interpret its powers to provide...
Politico - Published Also reported by •ReutersFOXNews.comUSATODAY.com


Elizabeth Warren says she will go around Congress to cancel $1.6 trillion of US student debt on 'day one' as president

Elizabeth Warren says she will go around Congress to cancel $1.6 trillion of US student debt on 'day one' as president· *Sen. Elizabeth Warren rolled out a plan on Tuesday pledging to start forgiving the US's $1.6...
Business Insider - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trevor Jackson Tackles Mental Illness And Student Loan Debt In New Season Of 'Grown-ish' [Video]Trevor Jackson Tackles Mental Illness And Student Loan Debt In New Season Of "Grown-ish"

"Grown-ish" star Trevor Jackson discusses the social issues, such as toxic masculinity, student loan debt and mental illness, the Freeform show addresses in its third season.

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 04:40Published

JTS Mortgage Minute 1/14/20 - Student Loan Debt [Video]JTS Mortgage Minute 1/14/20 - Student Loan Debt

In today's Mortgage Minute, Jeff Farnham of JTS & Co. Mortgage Professionals discusses why it is wrong to assume you can't take on a mortgage just because you have student loan debt.

Credit: WCBIPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.