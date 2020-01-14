Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay being sold for $4.6 billion

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:22s - Published < > Embed
MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay being sold for $4.6 billion

MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay being sold for $4.6 billion

MGM Resorts says it will sell MGM Grand and Mandalay Bay on the Las Vegas Strip for $4.6 billion.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

MGM Resorts selling MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay for about $2.5B

LAS VEGAS (AP) — MGM Resorts International is selling the MGM Grand and Mandalay Bay resorts and...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesCBS NewsSeekingAlpha



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

MGM Resorts, Mandalay Bay being sold for $4.6 billion [Video]MGM Resorts, Mandalay Bay being sold for $4.6 billion

MGM Resorts says it will sell MGM Grand and Mandalay Bay on the Las Vegas Strip for $4.6 billion.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:21Published

MGM Resorts Will Sell MGM Grand and Mandalay Bay Casinos [Video]MGM Resorts Will Sell MGM Grand and Mandalay Bay Casinos

MGM Resorts announced it will be selling its MGM Grand and Mandalay Bay casinos in Las Vegas. MGM Grand Las Vegas will be acquired by a joint venture of MGM Growth Properties and Blackstone Real Estate..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:14Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.