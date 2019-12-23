Global  

Karen Gillan wants to turn Doctor Who into a musical

Karen Gillan wants to turn Doctor Who into a musical

Karen Gillan wants to turn Doctor Who into a musical

Former 'Doctor Who' companion Karen Gillan has dreamed of turning the sci-fi hit into a stage musical with her co-stars.
