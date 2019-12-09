Helen Mirren and Olivia Colman voice turtles in ‘heartbreaking’ film 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:47s - Published Helen Mirren and Olivia Colman voice turtles in ‘heartbreaking’ film Greenpeace, Aardman and Oscar-winning actors collaborate on groundbreaking new animation highlighting global ocean crisis. Characters in the film are voiced by Oscar winners Olivia Colman and Dame Helen Mirren, along with Game Of Thrones’ Bella Ramsey, Stranger Things’ David Harbour, Downton Abbey’s Jim Carter, and comedian Ahir Shah.

