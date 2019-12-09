Global  

Helen Mirren and Olivia Colman voice turtles in ‘heartbreaking’ film

Greenpeace, Aardman and Oscar-winning actors collaborate on groundbreaking new animation highlighting global ocean crisis.

Characters in the film are voiced by Oscar winners Olivia Colman and Dame Helen Mirren, along with Game Of Thrones’ Bella Ramsey, Stranger Things’ David Harbour, Downton Abbey’s Jim Carter, and comedian Ahir Shah.
