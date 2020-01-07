Global  

Nirbhaya Case: 4 convicts unlikely to be hanged on Jan 22nd|OneIndia News

Nirbhaya Case: 4 convicts unlikely to be hanged on Jan 22nd|OneIndia News

India's daughter gets Justice, says Gautam Gambhir on death warrant against Nirbhaya convicts

New Delhi [India], Jan 7 (ANI): After a Delhi court ruled that all the four convicts will be hanged...
Sify - Published

Justice is sum of all moral duties: Yuvraj on Nirbhaya case verdict

New Delhi [India], Jan 8 (ANI): Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh on Wednesday hailed Delhi...
Sify - Published


Tweets about this

Maddy34716173

Maddy RT @ABPNews: Nirbhaya case convicts unlikely to be hanged on January 22 Watch LIVE: https://t.co/PQbT45sMtv 2 hours ago

ABPNews

ABP News Nirbhaya case convicts unlikely to be hanged on January 22 Watch LIVE: https://t.co/PQbT45sMtv 2 hours ago

jeevanpsharma

Jeevan Sharma Nirbhaya Case: Two Convicts Yet To File Curative Petition; January 22 Hanging Unlikely https://t.co/PxhkXjvVu3 17 hours ago

Outlookindia

Outlook Magazine Nirbhaya Case: Two Convicts Yet To File Curative Petition; January 22 Hanging Unlikely https://t.co/jdMRLVDDYL. 18 hours ago

Rubenbanerjee

Ruben Banerjee So the four #Nirbhaya convicts may not hang on Jan 22. They cannot be hanged until all curative and mercy petitions… https://t.co/VW7s9yys8o 21 hours ago

royalmaroofkhan

Maroof Khan (معروف خان) RT @Outlookindia: #NirbhayaCase: 'The law says that a convict cannot be hanged if his petition for relief is pending in any court in India.… 1 day ago

Outlookindia

Outlook Magazine #NirbhayaCase: 'The law says that a convict cannot be hanged if his petition for relief is pending in any court in… https://t.co/DEZfwEtRUj 1 day ago


2012 Delhi gangrape: SC rejects curative petitions of two death row convicts [Video]2012 Delhi gangrape: SC rejects curative petitions of two death row convicts

The Supreme Court dismissed convicts' curative pleas in the 2012 Delhi gangrape case. Two of the four death row convicts had filed curative petitions. On January 7, a Delhi court had issued death..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:22Published

Nirbhaya convicts' curative plea dismissed, rapists to hang| OneIndia News [Video]Nirbhaya convicts' curative plea dismissed, rapists to hang| OneIndia News

SC dismisses curative plea of Nirbhaya convicts, Court lashes Delhi police for arresting Bhim Army chief over CAA protest, Delhi Police to send notices to 34 people in JNU violence case, NHRC records..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:35Published

