Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Famed YouTube Makeup Artist NikkieTutorials Comes Out as Transgender Woman

Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 01:33s - Published < > Embed
Famed YouTube Makeup Artist NikkieTutorials Comes Out as Transgender Woman

Famed YouTube Makeup Artist NikkieTutorials Comes Out as Transgender Woman

On Monday, Jan.

13, the beauty maven posted a video titled, "I'm Coming Out," where she revealed that she was a transgender woman.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

NikkieTutorials Comes Out as Transgender in Emotional YouTube Video

NikkieTutorials is telling her truth to YouTube viewers for the first – she is transgender. The...
Just Jared Jr - Published Also reported by •AceShowbiz



You Might Like


Tweets about this

GlobalGrind

Global Grind Famed YouTube Makeup Artist NikkieTutorials Comes Out as Transgender Woman https://t.co/BNxVci3UI7 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.