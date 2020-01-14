Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Akon to create climate-conscious city in Senegal

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:20s - Published < > Embed
Akon to create climate-conscious city in Senegal

Akon to create climate-conscious city in Senegal

On Jan.

13, Akon announced the finalization of his agreement to create Akon City in Mbodiene, Senegal.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

It actually happened — Akon just founded his own crypto city in Africa

It actually happened — Akon just founded his own crypto city in AfricaAkon really did it. He’s founded his own fucking city — Akon City — and cryptocurrency is...
The Next Web - Published

Singer Akon Says World’s First ‘Crypto City’ Set for Senegal 2025

Singer Akon Says World’s First ‘Crypto City’ Set for Senegal 2025Singer Akon touts Senegal as home of the first ‘crypto city,’ to run on his own cryptocurrency,...
The Cointelegraph - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Akon to Create Climate-Conscious City in Senegal [Video]Akon to Create Climate-Conscious City in Senegal

Akon to Create Climate-Conscious City in Senegal On Jan. 13, Akon announced the finalization of his agreement to create Akon City in Mbodiene, Senegal. In a post to Instagram, Akon told fans he..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:21Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.