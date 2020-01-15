Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Billie Eilish's secret London trip to record Bond theme

Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 00:58s - Published < > Embed
Billie Eilish's secret London trip to record Bond theme

Billie Eilish's secret London trip to record Bond theme

Billie Eilish flew in to London in secret to record the new James Bond theme tune, it has been revealed.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Billie Eilish on Being the Youngest Artist to Perform 'Bond' Theme Song: I'm Still in Shock

Producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli confirm that the 'Bad Guy' singer and her brother...
AceShowbiz - Published

Billie Eilish to sing theme song for 25th James Bond film No Time to Die


Indian Express - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesPinkNewsIndependentJust Jared JrWorldNewsSifyBillboard.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this

Content_Catcher

Content Catcher Billie Eilish's secret trip to London to record the Bond theme https://t.co/pL5m3i72U5 January 15, 2020 Billie Eil… https://t.co/O9kaCLHCDY 15 minutes ago

ToggleSG

Toggle Billie Eilish travelled to the UK just before Christmas to write and record the new James Bond theme in secret. https://t.co/N1BXxNTqOY 36 minutes ago

BANGShowbiz

BANG Showbiz Billie Eilish's secret London trip to record Bond theme #BillieEilish #NoTimeToDie #JamesBond https://t.co/FSFVV1yyVG 1 hour ago

divaswiki

divaswiki Billie Eilish’s secret London trip to record Bond theme https://t.co/JJI9Vmqyrp https://t.co/oDIW35Foyi 1 hour ago

NetworkofnewsUK

Networkofnews UK BILLIE EILISH was last night announced as the youngest-ever singer of the theme tune to a James Bond movie. I can e… https://t.co/92qfCtbl1S 10 hours ago

ScottishSun

The Scottish Sun EXCLUSIVE: Billie Eilish, 18, made secret trip to London to record James Bond theme tune https://t.co/yD6ia6i6cW https://t.co/qILOaT4lx2 14 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Billie Eilish to perform new James Bond theme song [Video]Billie Eilish to perform new James Bond theme song

American teen pop sensation Billie Eilish is to perform the theme song from the upcoming James Bond film &quot;No Time to Die,&quot; the singer and movie&apos;s producers said on Tuesday...

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:04Published

Billie Eilish: James Bond Theme Song 'Huge Honor' [Video]Billie Eilish: James Bond Theme Song 'Huge Honor'

(Reuters) - American teen pop sensation Billie Eilish said on Tuesday she was honored to have been chosen to write and record the theme song from the upcoming James Bond film “No Time to Die.”..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:36Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.