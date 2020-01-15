Billie Eilish's secret London trip to record Bond theme 49 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 00:58s - Published Billie Eilish's secret London trip to record Bond theme Billie Eilish flew in to London in secret to record the new James Bond theme tune, it has been revealed.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Content Catcher Billie Eilish's secret trip to London to record the Bond theme https://t.co/pL5m3i72U5 January 15, 2020 Billie Eil… https://t.co/O9kaCLHCDY 15 minutes ago Toggle Billie Eilish travelled to the UK just before Christmas to write and record the new James Bond theme in secret. https://t.co/N1BXxNTqOY 36 minutes ago BANG Showbiz Billie Eilish's secret London trip to record Bond theme #BillieEilish #NoTimeToDie #JamesBond https://t.co/FSFVV1yyVG 1 hour ago divaswiki Billie Eilish’s secret London trip to record Bond theme https://t.co/JJI9Vmqyrp https://t.co/oDIW35Foyi 1 hour ago Networkofnews UK BILLIE EILISH was last night announced as the youngest-ever singer of the theme tune to a James Bond movie. I can e… https://t.co/92qfCtbl1S 10 hours ago The Scottish Sun EXCLUSIVE: Billie Eilish, 18, made secret trip to London to record James Bond theme tune https://t.co/yD6ia6i6cW https://t.co/qILOaT4lx2 14 hours ago