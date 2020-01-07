Democrats Add More Evidence To Trump's Impeachment Trial

Democrats claims to have new evidence for President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.

The U.S. House of Representatives said they will include it when they send the formal charges to the Senate.

Senior Democrats said they would include phone records and other documents provided by a Florida businessman.

Democrats will attempt to show that Trump abused his power by pressuring Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden.

According to Reuters, the Florida businessman helped Rudy Giuliani investigate Biden.