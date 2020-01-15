Global  

Austin Butler And Vanessa Hudgens Split After Nine Years

Vanessa Hudgen and Austin Butler separated after being in a relationship for nine years.

According to Business Insider, fans of the couple were upset on Twitter over the breakup.

While the couple met on the set of “High School Musical” in 2005, Hudgen was dating Zac Efron at the time.

The two then began dating a year later, after she and her Disney costar broke up.

Fans then began sparking hope that the breakup might lead Hudgen and Efron back together.
Vanessa Hudgens, Austin Butler call it quits after nearly 9 years of dating

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 15 (ANI): After almost nine years of dating, American actors Vanessa...
Sify - Published Also reported by •E! OnlineJust Jared Jr



Tweets about this

__abygail

°•♡𝓫𝓪𝓫𝔂 𝓪𝓫𝔂♡•° RT @migrainedun: vanessa hudgens and austin butler broke up so it‘s officially true that real love doesn‘t exist https://t.co/SFRZJg8fbA 2 seconds ago

itsfamousjah_

HOT BOY JAH☄️ RT @ChildhoodShows: Zac Efron on his way to Vanessa Hudgens' house after hearing she's broke up with Austin Butler https://t.co/D419nPL4IP 4 seconds ago

leahnichole99

Leah RT @Brooke_SP4: zac efron after reading that vanessa hudgens and austin butler split up https://t.co/oyB8V7xBvZ 4 seconds ago

emmanuellagrce

grace RT @kathleen_hanley: me the rest of the day after finding out vanessa hudgens and austin butler broke up even though i don’t personally kno… 6 seconds ago

kewlpeach

𝑲𝒊𝒎🌻 RT @enews: After almost 9 years together, Vanessa Hudgens & Austin Butler have officially called it quits. 💔 https://t.co/v4FoAdzFan https:… 8 seconds ago

Nhu_Tran18

QN RT @covisnky: vanessa hudgens and austin butler just broke up https://t.co/ePKkBeEWLh 10 seconds ago

kayleighquint

:･ﾟ✧ Kayleigh Quintero ✧･ﾟ: RT @minyardists: austin butler and vanessa hudgens are dust but there’s still hope for my number 1 celebrity couple: ashton and mila https:… 10 seconds ago

jbazzzz

jlo RT @thefIoridaprjec: Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler really broke up after 9 years. No one talk to me, I’m mourning. https://t.co/dRIG66A… 13 seconds ago


Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler split up [Video]Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler split up

Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler have gone their separate ways after almost nine years together.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:53Published

Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler Break Up After 9 Years of Dating [Video]Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler Break Up After 9 Years of Dating

According to US Weekly, the couple recently called it quits.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:02Published

