Austin Butler And Vanessa Hudgens Split After Nine Years

Vanessa Hudgen and Austin Butler separated after being in a relationship for nine years.

According to Business Insider, fans of the couple were upset on Twitter over the breakup.

While the couple met on the set of “High School Musical” in 2005, Hudgen was dating Zac Efron at the time.

The two then began dating a year later, after she and her Disney costar broke up.

Fans then began sparking hope that the breakup might lead Hudgen and Efron back together.