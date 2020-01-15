Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Delhi BJP chief vows to quit politics if he fails to deliver

Delhi BJP chief vows to quit politics if he fails to deliver

Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 14:17s - Published < > Embed
Delhi BJP chief vows to quit politics if he fails to deliver

Delhi BJP chief vows to quit politics if he fails to deliver

Delhi BJP chief vows to quit politics if he fails to deliver #manojtiwari #delhielection
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Delhi assembly election 2020: BJP's Kapil Mishra says AAP should change its name to Muslim League, Arvind Kejriwal doing politics of Muhammad Ali Jinnah

Targeting Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Arvind Kejriwal, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kapil Mishra...
Zee News - Published

'He taught us Bhagavad Gita, is that terrorism?' asks Arvind Kejriwal's daughter

*New Delhi:* Ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's daughter Harshita...
Mid-Day - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Delhi Elections 2020 l ‘BJP doesn’t want to open Shaheen Bagh road’: Kejriwal [Video]Delhi Elections 2020 l ‘BJP doesn’t want to open Shaheen Bagh road’: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has accused the BJP of playing dirty politics on the Shaheen Bagh issue.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:24Published

Caste-based politics won’t work: Arvind Kejriwal ahead of Delhi polls [Video]Caste-based politics won’t work: Arvind Kejriwal ahead of Delhi polls

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal slammed BJP over caste-based politics. Kejriwal said vote in the Delhi polls will be cast based on work done. Kejriwal was speaking at a public meeting in Rohini.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:23Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.