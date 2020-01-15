Rescuers save ponies from volcano danger zone in the Philippines

Footage shows volunteers rescue ponies that were covered in ash and trapped within the danger zone of the Taal Volcano in the Philippines.

Rescuers were able to take five ponies to safety in a small boat during their sweep of the area on Tuesday (January 14) morning just days after the sudden eruption of the volcano.

There are an estimated 3,000 horses on the volcano island, which cater to the vast numbers of tourists visiting the popular destination.

The Taal Volcano in Batangas, the Philippines is a famed tourist destination for its views and hot springs.

Hotels, restaurants and other business es spread around the area such as stables that offer horseback-riding to tourists.

More than 20,000 people have been evacuated after the volcano began rumbling and spewing clouds of ash into the air on Sunday (Jan 12).