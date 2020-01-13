Rescuers free BASE jumper caught on side of Thai cliff

Johannes Klauser's parachute became entangled in jagged rocks.

He went up the mountain some time on Monday morning, according to Apisak Ratchakwan, who operated the drone as part of the rescue operation.

"Based on calculations from the drone, he was hanging about 175 meters above the ground ... and must have been dangling for five to six hours before being rescued," said Apisak.

Footage shared by Freedom Team Drone shows helpless Klauser on the steep slopes of Khao Ok Thalu mountain, before rescuers bring him to safety.

The top of Khao Ok Thalu mountain where a rescuer abseiled down is about 200 meters above the ground.

Tourists began BASE jumping on the mountain from a year ago, said Apisak, adding that there had never been an incident before.