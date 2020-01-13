Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Rescuers free BASE jumper caught on side of Thai cliff

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:53s - Published < > Embed
Rescuers free BASE jumper caught on side of Thai cliff

Rescuers free BASE jumper caught on side of Thai cliff

Thai rescuers brought an Austrian BASE jumper down safely from a cliff after he was left dangling for hours in the southern province of Phatthalung.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Rescuers free BASE jumper caught on side of Thai cliff

Johannes Klauser's parachute became entangled in jagged rocks.

He went up the mountain some time on Monday morning, according to Apisak Ratchakwan, who operated the drone as part of the rescue operation.

"Based on calculations from the drone, he was hanging about 175 meters above the ground ... and must have been dangling for five to six hours before being rescued," said Apisak.

Footage shared by Freedom Team Drone shows helpless Klauser on the steep slopes of Khao Ok Thalu mountain, before rescuers bring him to safety.

The top of Khao Ok Thalu mountain where a rescuer abseiled down is about 200 meters above the ground.

Tourists began BASE jumping on the mountain from a year ago, said Apisak, adding that there had never been an incident before.



Recent related news from verified sources

Austrian BASE jumper rescued from side of Thai cliff

BANGKOK (AP) — An Austrian BASE jumper was rescued in southern Thailand on Monday after being stuck...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

The mesmerising moment that a troop of BASE jumpers’ leap from a cliff [Video]The mesmerising moment that a troop of BASE jumpers’ leap from a cliff

This is the mesmerising moment a troop of BASE jumpers leapt from a cliff in a mass formation - that resembles a human WATERFALL. Captured on film by Professional BASE jumper Chris ‘Douggs’..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:48Published

Parachute accident leaves Austrian man dangling from 820ft high cliff in Thailand [Video]Parachute accident leaves Austrian man dangling from 820ft high cliff in Thailand

Rescue workers were in a race against time on Monday (Jan 13) to save an Austrian parachutist stuck on a cliff. Johannes Grasser, 28, leapt from from the peak of Khao Ok Thalu, a mountain in..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 05:35Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.