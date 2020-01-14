Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

US and China are set to sign phase-one trade deal

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:30s - Published < > Embed
US and China are set to sign phase-one trade deal

US and China are set to sign phase-one trade deal

Washington and Beijing are set to sign a phase-one deal, aiming to reduce some tariffs and boost Chinese purchases of American farm, energy and manufactured goods.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump To Sign 'Phase One' China Trade Deal, But Most Tariffs Remain In Place

President Trump is set to sign a "phase one" trade deal with China Wednesday. The agreement relaxes...
NPR - Published Also reported by •Energy DailyReuters IndiaReuters


Stocks tick lower ahead of U.S.-China 'Phase 1' trade deal signing

Stocks slipped in Asian trade on Wednesday as investors awaited the signing of an initial U.S.-China...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

EconUS

The Economist China and America are set to sign a “phase one” trade deal today. On “The Intelligence” @SoumayaKeynes explains jus… https://t.co/LDqCM9nSVs 7 seconds ago

TheEconomist

The Economist China and America are set to sign a “phase one” trade deal today. On “The Intelligence” @SoumayaKeynes explains jus… https://t.co/lFzRdeIY0X 7 seconds ago

EconomistRadio

Economist Radio China and America are set to sign a “phase one” trade deal today. On “The Intelligence” @SoumayaKeynes explains jus… https://t.co/cYiaRm8n6q 8 seconds ago

WSJPolitics

Capital Journal The U.S. and China will sign the first phase of a trade deal today designed to ease the past two years of trade ten… https://t.co/zNo2DCB1ZQ 2 minutes ago

PRINCEN62020312

PRINCE NICK RT @WSJ: The U.S. and China will sign the first phase of a trade deal today designed to ease the past two years of trade tensions between t… 3 minutes ago

choyleva

Diana Choyleva Sign here, then the harder work begins! We’ve seen how tough it was to secure a phase one deal and conclude this is… https://t.co/aPrklGIbOr 10 minutes ago

Lkweirgal

Lkweirgal RT @cvpayne: Tomorrow History will be Made: Us & China sign Phase One Trade Agreement. Curtis Ellis of America First Policies told me thi… 11 minutes ago

EnodoEconomics

Enodo Economics Sign here, then the harder work begins! We’ve seen how tough it was to secure a phase one deal and conclude this is… https://t.co/o3OCXXArdw 13 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Breaking Down the Trade Deal: What's In the Phase One Deal Between the U.S. and China [Video]Breaking Down the Trade Deal: What's In the Phase One Deal Between the U.S. and China

Let's talk about the trade deal.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 01:04Published

Trump 'settling for a weak' China trade deal: Schumer [Video]Trump 'settling for a weak' China trade deal: Schumer

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday said the &apos;Phase 1&apos; trade agreement between the U.S. and China is &apos;remarkable for how little it achieves at an enormous..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:29Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.