Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast

A weak system will push through today bringing us some light, accumulating snow.

Accumulations will be 1-2" Highs today will be around the freezing mark.

Any lingering light snow or a mix will end this evening, then it's going to get blustery and colder with lows in the single digits above zero.

Thursday is going to be a cold, blustery day with highs only in the low-teens, and wind chills dipping below zero.

At least we'll have a lot of sun.

There is a stronger system that we'll be watching for Friday late afternoon, Friday night through Saturday.

This could bring a more significant accumulating snow, but there still are a few question marks as to how much.

Sunday will be blustery and colder again.