Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast

Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Duration: 02:01s - Published < > Embed
Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast

Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast

A weak system will push through today bringing us some light, accumulating snow.

Accumulations will be 1-2" Highs today will be around the freezing mark.

Any lingering light snow or a mix will end this evening, then it's going to get blustery and colder with lows in the single digits above zero.

Thursday is going to be a cold, blustery day with highs only in the low-teens, and wind chills dipping below zero.

At least we'll have a lot of sun.

There is a stronger system that we'll be watching for Friday late afternoon, Friday night through Saturday.

This could bring a more significant accumulating snow, but there still are a few question marks as to how much.

Sunday will be blustery and colder again.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast

Into the 10s and 20s forthe rest of the week.There is a strongersystem that we'll bewatching for Friday laterafternoon, Friday nightthrough Saturday.

Thiscould bring a moresignificant accumulatingsnow.(AD LIB)STILL TO COME... ABET PAYS OFF...




You Might Like


Tweets about this

deltrems

deltrems @sheepio Ever since Michael Bloody Fish got a forecast wrong everything is worst case scenario. If you live by the… https://t.co/lexTNJkHIp 2 days ago

stuainslie

Stu Ainslie @Lauratobin1 @WMO So am I. 55 years old...... look out of the window and my weather forecast is far more accurate t… https://t.co/A7Df3amuWP 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast [Video]Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast

There is still a great deal of uncertainty for the snow for Saturday night. Some of the latest, reliable model data sets have this system weaker, and tracking farther southeast. More on this below. ..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:09Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.