Ex-US Iraq ambassador: US policy on Iran is mixed 43 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Duration: 02:21s - Published Tehran is getting inconsistent messages from Washington, says Douglas Silliman Tehran is getting inconsistent messages from Washington, says Douglas Silliman 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Faryad Azadi RT @OrgIAC: Mullahs regime detains a sitting UK Ambassador, shoots to kill over 1500 #IranProtesters, massacres tens of thousands in Syria… 7 hours ago (((sharie kaye))) RT @SallyDeal4: @realDonaldTrump Ambassador Wendy Sherman, former U.S. under secretary of state for political affairs: Trump should have s… 1 day ago