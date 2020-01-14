Global  

Makar Sankranti 2020: काशी के गंगा घाट पर सेना ने फहराया तिरंग

Makar Sankranti 2020: काशी के गंगा घाट पर सेना ने फहराया तिरंग

Makar Sankranti 2020: काशी के गंगा घाट पर सेना ने फहराया तिरंग

Makar Sankranti 2020: काशी के गंगा घाट पर सेना ने फहराया तिरंगा, डुबकी को उमड़ी भीड़
6 things you should do on Makar Sankranti

The festival of Makar Sankranti is here. While many of us think that the colourful festival that...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •Zee News


Narendra Modi greets people on Pongal, Magh Bihu, Makar Sankranti

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday wished the people on the occasion of Pongal, Magh Bihu and...
Hindu - Published


Watch: VP Naidu, Telangana Guv celebrate Pongal in Chennai [Video]Watch: VP Naidu, Telangana Guv celebrate Pongal in Chennai

As Makar Sankranti is here, the nation celebrated Pongal on Tuesday. VP Naidu and family took part in celebrations in Chennai. This year, Pongal will be celebrated from January 14 to January 17. The..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:05Published

Pongal, Makar Sankranti, Lohri, Maghi: India celebrates the onset of Spring | OneIndia News [Video]Pongal, Makar Sankranti, Lohri, Maghi: India celebrates the onset of Spring | OneIndia News

From North to South, Indians are celebrating the onset of spring with their own unique cultural traditions and local delicacies. It is a time Indians haul in the winter harvest and welcome warmer..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:07Published

