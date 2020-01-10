Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

One killed after car crashes into guardrail on I-24

Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 01:23s - Published < > Embed
One killed after car crashes into guardrail on I-24

One killed after car crashes into guardrail on I-24

A portion of westbound Interstate 24 has reopened after a deadly crash near I-440.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ride Comes to a Horrifying Halt [Video]Ride Comes to a Horrifying Halt

Occurred on December 29, 2019 / Antipolo Rizal, Philippines Info from Licensor: "Our whole family was enjoying watching all the exciting fun. Seven of our family members decided to try the fun spider..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 01:04Published

Truck crashes into library [Video]Truck crashes into library

Truck crashes into library

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 00:43Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.