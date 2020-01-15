Global  

Lelan's early morning forecast: Wednesday, January 15, 2020

Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 03:11s - Published < > Embed
Lelan Statom's early morning forecast for Wednesday, January 15, 2020.
Lelan's early morning forecast: Wednesday, January 15, 2020

Time now for a weatherupdate.

We'll start withLelan in the storm 5 weathercenter.Our rain chances will go backup tonight and tomorrow.

Astorm or two tomorrow could bestrong to severe with wind andhail the main threats, alongwith localized flooding.




