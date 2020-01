M.I.A. receives MBE medal from Prince William

Dedicated a royal honour to her mother on Tuesday as she was feted by Britain's Prince William at Buckingham Palace .



Recent related videos from verified sources Prince Harry Reacts To Meghan Markle Being Bullied By Prince William Claims Prince Harry and Prince William react to bullying claims. Plus - The Queen shows support for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Credit: Hollywood Life Duration: 03:02Published 15 hours ago Prince Harry & Prince William Release Joint Statement Prince Harry and Prince William are banding together to fight the harsh scrutiny and speculation surrounding Harry and Meghan Markleโ€™s departure from the royal family. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 01:10Published 2 days ago